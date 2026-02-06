Minimum temperatures likely to drop by 2-3 deg C in Jharkhand: IMD

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) The IMD on Friday forecast a dip in minimum temperatures by two-three degrees Celsius across Jharkhand over the next two days.

The average minimum temperature is around 15 degrees Celsius in the state, with Kanke in Ranchi recording the lowest temperature at 6.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, according to an IMD bulletin.

“The minimum temperature is likely to dip by two-three degrees Celsius across the state over the next 48 hours, with no significant change expected thereafter for the next three days.

“This is likely due to the westerly to north-westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over Jharkhand,” Deputy Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, told PTI.

During the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature in Palamu (Daltonganj) was 8.1 degrees Celsius, Khunti (8.4 degrees Celsius) and Bokaro (9.1 degrees Celsius), the IMD said in a bulletin.