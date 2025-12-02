Minimum temperatures likely to fall by 2-4 deg C in Bengal

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) Minimum temperatures across West Bengal could fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next four days, the IMD said on Tuesday.

All the districts are likely to experience dry weather for the next one week, it said in a bulletin.

While the minimum temperatures in south Bengal is likely to fall gradually by 3-4 degrees Celsius, the mercury is set to dip by 2-3 degrees Celsius in north Bengal during the next four days, it said.

Shallow to moderate fog, reducing visibility to less than one kilometre to 200 metres, could prevail in the morning hours at one or two places in all districts of the state, the bulletin said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, over three notches above normal, it said.

Alipurduar was the coldest place in the plains at 12 degrees Celsius, followed by Cooch Behar at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

In the hills, Darjeeling was the coldest at 7 degrees Celsius, while Kalimpong recorded 11.5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said. PTI AMR RBT