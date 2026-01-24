Minimum temperatures plunge in Punjab, Haryana; Bathinda coldest at 0.8 deg C

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) A day after widespread rainfall in Punjab and Haryana, minimum temperatures plummeted on Saturday, with Bathinda being the coldest at 0.8 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Bathinda was the coldest in both states, recording five degrees below normal minimum temperature.

Earlier on January 12, the city had recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius. In recent years, Bathinda had logged a minimum of minus 1 degree Celsius on January 17, 2023.

The minimum temperatures in the two states fell by up to five notches below normal limits on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Meteorological Department (MeT), Faridkot and Ferozepur in Punjab also reeled under intense cold, recording minimum temperatures of 1 degree and 1.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Amritsar recorded a low of 2.4 degrees, Ludhiana 4 degrees, Patiala 3.5 degrees, Gurdaspur 4.4 degrees, Hoshiarpur 2.5 degrees, and Mansa 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 5.3 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Hisar was the coldest place, logging a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius.

Ambala recorded a minimum of 6.2 degrees, Karnal 4 degrees, Narnaul 2.5 degrees, Rohtak 6 degrees, and Bhiwani registered a low of 3 degrees Celsius.

Ending a prolonged dry spell, the common capital of the two states had witnessed widespread rainfall on Friday, disrupting normal life in some areas, the MeT said.