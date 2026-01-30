Srinagar: (PTI): Night temperatures rose across most of the Kashmir Valley as the 40-day period of extreme winter, Chillai Kalan, concluded on Friday, officials said.

Several areas, including Srinagar, saw the mercury settle above the freezing point, providing relief from intense cold that defines this period.

According to the Meteorological Department officials, the minimum temperature in the Srinagar city settled at 1.3 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night's minus 0.6 degrees. This was 2.2 degrees above the seasonal normal.

Other areas including Konibal (1.0 degrees Celsius), Pulwama (0.1) and Kulgam (1.1) also saw the night temperatures remain above freezing. Most weather stations saw temperatures settle above the seasonal average.

Sonamarg in Ganderbal district was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 10.6 degrees Celsius, a slight rise from the previous night's minus 11.2 degrees. The ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 9 degrees, while Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded minus 5.3 degrees Celsius.

In Qazigund, the minimum temperature settled at minus 0.3 degrees. Kokernag and Kupwara recorded lows of minus 0.6 degrees and minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chillai Kalan began on December 21 and saw several spells of good snow in the higher reaches. The plains, including Srinagar, received light to moderate snowfall.

The end of this period marks the beginning of the 20-day Chillai Khurd (small cold), which will be followed by the 10-day Chillai Bachha (baby cold). A fresh western disturbance is likely to impact the region on Sunday, which could bring another spell of wet weather, the officials added.