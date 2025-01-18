Minimum temperatures rise in parts of Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 18 (PTI) Minimum temperatures improved at many places in Kashmir with the mercury rising over seven notches to minus 3.4 degrees Celsius in Pahalgam, officials said on Saturday.

The meteorological department has forecast spells of very light to light snowfall in the valley in the coming week.

The minimum temperature in Srinagar settled at minus 0.9 degrees Celsius on Friday night, up from the previous night's minus 2 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, over seven notches up from minus 11.8 degrees Celsius the night before.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 8.2 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was minus 2.5 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 1.8 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, minus 1.3 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 2.8 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

According to the meteorological department, very light snow is expected at isolated higher reaches on Saturday and Sunday, and light snow at isolated to scattered places on Monday and Tuesday.

There are chances of light snow at scattered places in Kashmir on January 22 and a possibility of light to moderate snow at many places in Jammu and Kashmir on January 23.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold). PTI SSB DIV DIV