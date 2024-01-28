Minimum temperatures settle below freezing point in most of Kashmir

Srinagar: Snowfall in the higher reaches and cloudy skies in the plains pushed the minimum temperatures above the freezing point in most parts of Kashmir on Sunday, officials said here.

They said snowfall was reported in Gulmarg, Tangmarg, Gurez, Sonamarg and many areas of Kupwara district.

According to the officials, the skies in the plains of Kashmir, including in Srinagar city, are overcast, indicating the possibility of significant rainfall or snow that has eluded the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir so far this winter.

The overcast conditions have significantly increased the night temperatures, with Srinagar city recording a low of 3.3 degrees Celsius, a rise of more than five degrees over the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, Qazigund minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, Kokernag minus 0.1 degrees Celsius and Kupwara 2.1 degrees Celsius.

A dry and largely snowless winter in Kashmir has resulted in freezing nights and warmer-than-usual days in the valley. On some days, Srinagar was warmer than even Delhi, Chandigarh and Lucknow.

The weatherman has predicted that light snowfall was likely at most places in the Valley up to the first week of February.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of "Chilla-i-Kalan", a 40-day harsh winter period when a cold wave sweeps the region and temperatures drop considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies and water in pipes.

'Chilla-i-Kalan' will end on January 31. However, the cold conditions will continue after that with a 20-day 'Chilla-i-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chilla-i-Bachha' (baby cold).