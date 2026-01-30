Chandigarh (PTI): Minimum temperatures on Friday hovered above normal limits at several places in Punjab and remained close to the searsonal average in Haryana, according to the Meteorological Department.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of both states, recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, which is one degree above normal limit.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 8.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal while Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.2 degrees Celsius. Patiala and Ferozepur recorded minimums of 8.8 degrees and 8 degrees Celsius respectively.

However, Bathinda experienced a cold night, with the temperature settling at 5.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasonal average. The minimum temperatures in Hisar, Karnal and Rohtak settled close to normal limits, recording 7.2 degrees, 7.7 degrees and 7.8 degrees Celsius respectively.