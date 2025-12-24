Minimum temperatures to fall across West Bengal: IMD

Kolkata, Dec 24 (PTI) Minimum temperatures will fall by two to three degrees Celsius in south Bengal districts from Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Night temperatures in north Bengal districts will fall by two notches at a few places, the IMD said in its forecast on Wednesday.

Dry weather will prevail over all districts during the next seven days, the Met said.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely at one or two places over all districts during the morning hours, it said.

The hill town of Darjeeling recorded the state's lowest minimum temperature on Wednesday at 4.8 degree Celsius, the IMD said.

Alipurduar, also in the same region, recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 9 degree Celsius, it added.

Other places that recorded significantly low minimum temperatures are Sriniketan (10 degree C), Kalimpong (10.5), Bardhaman (11) and Baharampur (11), the Met said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 14.9 degree Celsius, the Met said. PTI AMR MNB