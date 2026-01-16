Minimum temperatures to rise in all districts of Bengal, cold to abate a little: IMD

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) Minimum temperatures in all districts of West Bengal are likely to rise by two to three degree Celsius next week, abating the prevailing cold conditions in the state, the IMD said in its forecast on Friday.

Dense fog in the morning hours on the next three days in several districts of the state is likely to affect visibility and movement, it said.

While dense fog is likely to occur in most districts of north Bengal, it is likely to affect movement in the districts of Murshidabad, Birbhum, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman and Nadia in south Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Darjeeling recorded a minimum temperature of 4 degree Celsius on Friday morning, the lowest in Bengal.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district was the coldest in the state's plains at 7.6 degree Celsius, the IMD data said.

The other places which recorded significantly low minimum temperatures are Kalyani (8.4), Kalimpong (8.5), Bankura (8.6) and Jhargram (8.8), it said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5 degree Celsius, the IMD said, forecasting shallow fog in the morning. PTI AMR RG