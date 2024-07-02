Mining, drug mafias running Himachal govt: State BJP chief

Shimla, Jul 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal on Tuesday attacked the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government, alleging that mining and drug mafias are ruling the roost in the state.

Campaigning for BJP candidate K L Thakur for Nalagarh assembly bypoll, Bindal also said the Congress government has betrayed the educated unemployed youth in Himachal.

Dubbing the Sukhu government as "government of husband-wife", the BJP leader said Chief Minister Sukhu is camping in Dehra, which is not his home.

"The question is being asked whether the CM hails from Dehra, Nadaun or Shimla," he said in a statement.

Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur is the Congress candidate from Dehra assembly seat.

"Mafia is running the government, drug mafia is active and criminals are getting protection," Bindal alleged, adding that the state was in debt trap and the borrowings of the government are set to breach the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

He also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'not Hindus' remark in the Lok Sabha, and said that Hindus are very tolerant and believe in non-violence.

The Congress tried to launch Rahul Gandhi thrice but failed and it does not behove him to use such language against Hindus, Bindal added.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also hit out at Sukhu, accusing him of victimising the former Independent MLAs and their relatives, and said they revolted as their voice was not heard.

Campaigning for BJP's Dehra candidate Hoshiyar Singh, the leader of opposition in Himachal Assembly said that "instead of questioning us for forcing assembly bypolls, Sukhu should tell that why he created such a situation that MLAs were compelled to go against the party in the Rajya Sabha poll".

These MLAs were unhappy with Congress' decision to field an outsider, he said, adding that by-elections are result of 'dictatorial' attitude of the chief minister.

False cases were registered against the MLAs who revolted in Rajya Sabha polls and even their relatives were not spared and no option was left for them except quitting the party, Thakur said in a statement.

He also criticised Gandhi for his 'not Hindus' remark and said that he has hurt the sentiments of Hindus who believe in non-violence.

The by-elections for three assembly seats of Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh which fell vacant after the resignation of three Independent MLAs will be held on July 10. PTI BPL KVK KVK