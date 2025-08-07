Mining mafia assault mining officer's guard in UP's Hathras, flee with dumper

Hathras (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) A group of unidentified mining mafia members assaulted the guard of a mining officer who attempted to stop a dumper truck allegedly carrying illegally mined material in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district and fled the scene with the dumper, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 3 am on Thursday when Mining Officer Saurabh Kumar was on routine inspection with his team near Karaiya village under Sahpau police station limits.

According to Kumar, he spotted a dumper transporting illegally mined material and attempted to intercept it. At that moment, a group of men travelling in a Scorpio vehicle accompanying the dumper confronted the team, misbehaved with the officer and physically assaulted his guard, Dharmveer.

"Taking advantage of the chaos, the mafia fled with both the dumper and the Scorpio vehicle," he added.

The injured guard was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. The mining officer has lodged an FIR against five to six unidentified persons.

Police Circle Officer Amit Pathak confirmed that an FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the mining officer and further investigation is underway. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS