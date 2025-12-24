Mining plans in Aravalli afoot despite SC order, says Ashok Gehlot

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed his anguish over new mining leases in the Aravalli region, despite the Supreme Court's instruction.
He said that while the Union government claims to protect the Aravalli, the BJP government in Rajasthan is flouting the top court's orders.
In a statement, Gehlot said that Union Minister Bhupender Yadav claims that, as per the Supreme Court order, no new mining leases will be granted on any Aravalli hill (above or below 100 metres) until the Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) is ready.
However, on November 14, 2025, he claimed, the Rajasthan government initiated the process for 126 new mining leases, of which 50 leases are in nine districts within the Aravalli range: Jaipur, Alwar, Jhunjhunu, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Ajmer, Sikar, Pali, and Beawar.
Despite the Supreme Court's November 20 order, the auction process for these 50 leases was not stopped, the former Rajasthan chief minister claimed. Instead, an order was issued on November 30, 2024, certifying that despite being in the Aravalli range, these 50 leases are "not part of the Aravalli," he said.
Gehlot challenged the state government to justify continuing the auctions when the Supreme Court had explicitly banned new leases without an MPSM.
The government conducted the auctions in December by arguing in the high court that these hills are below 100 metres and thus do not fall under the Aravalli.
"This is not only against the intent of the Supreme Court's verdict but is a major conspiracy to erase the existence of the Aravalli," Gehlot said.
He said the permission was an example of how technical loopholes would be sought in the coming days to attempt mining across the entire Aravalli.
Gehlot said that while Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has been giving speeches about saving the Aravalli for two days, saints and seers are protesting against illegal mining in Deeg, neighbouring his home district of Bharatpur.
The Aravalli is not safe in his own region, yet he is giving sermons elsewhere, he said.
Gehlot alleged that Union Minister Bhupender Yadav could neither answer for the weakening of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) nor provide any clarification on the changes made to the Sariska protected area in just three days.
He said that since Sharma holds the Mining portfolio, he must respond to the people of the state.
"Will he go against the Supreme Court's decision and the statements of his own Union Minister to issue new leases in the Aravalli without an MPSM?" Gehlot asked.