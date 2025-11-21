Minister accuses Mumbai Cong MLA of protecting illegal squatters, seeks police action

Mumbai, Nov 21 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Friday accused Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh of obstructing anti-encroachment drives and protecting illegal occupants in Malvani area and requested the Mumbai police commissioner to take action.

He submitted a complaint application to Police Commissioner Deven Bharti claiming large-scale encroachments on government land in Malvani area of Malad, where several residents are allegedly staying illegally.

The minister demanded action to identify such individuals and initiate lawful measures.

Lodha alleged in the letter that Shaikh, who represents Malad (West) constituency, had been supporting disruptive elements and obstructing government work.

The minister claimed that a video clip containing threats against him and a colleague had been circulated on social media, and urged the police to take appropriate action.

Shaikh was not available for comments.

Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam said Shaikh's activities will be dealt with within the legal framework. "We will not approve such activities in the soil of Mumbai. The kind of activities he is doing will have severe consequences," he added. PTI ND NSK