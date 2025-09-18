Minister admits to black marketing of fertilisers in Odisha, Cong to stage protest on Sep 23

Bhubaneswar, Sep 18 (PTI) Amidst a statewide outrage among farmers over scarcity of fertilisers during the ongoing kharif season, Odisha Food and Supplies Minister K C Patra on Thursday admitted to "black marketing" of urea in different parts of the state.

"It is a fact that black marketing of fertilisers is going on in several places across the state. We are trying to control it and enforcement is strict at many places," Patra told reporters on the Assembly premises here.

Claiming that there is sufficient stock of fertilisers to meet the demands of farmers, the minister urged farmers not to panic.

"The situation is under control and we will ensure that farmers get required fertilisers," the minister said, adding that reports of urea hoarding has also come to the government's notice.

The minister alleged that some people indulged in hoarding of fertilisers to create an artificial scarcity.

Meanwhile, Kisan Congress, the farmers wing of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), called for a agitation on September 23 to protest fertiliser scarcity in the state.

"The Congress’ Kisan cell has called for a Bidhan Sabha Gherao on Tuesday to protest government’s inefficiency to contain black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers by unscrupulous traders," a statement by the OPCC said.

The party said workers and members will also protests in front of district collectors' offices, block, cooperative societies and agriculture offices on September 23.

According to the party, a procession of the Odisha Kisan Congress will start from Laksheswar Temple in Cuttack district and will reach the Congress Bhawan at Master Canteen via Rasulgarh and Vani Vihar on the national highway.

A large number of farmers' leaders and workers will gather outside the state assembly and hold a meeting there, PCC Kisan cell president Abhay Sahu said. PTI AAM AAM MNB