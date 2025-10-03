Minister admits to corruption in Thane civic bodies, Cong questions tainted official's appointment

Thane, Oct 3 (PTI) In the wake of arrest of a deputy commissioner of the Thane Municipal Corporation while allegedly taking a bribe, Maharashtra minister Ganesh Naik on Friday admitted that corruption was widespread in the civic bodies in the district.

The Opposition Congress alleged that the official had received promotion despite complaints of corruption.

Deputy commissioner Shankar Patole was arrested two days ago for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh from a builder.

Naik, a prominent BJP leader from the district, said the arrest was the beginning of a "clean-up" that was overdue.

"In the last five years, not all the officials in all the municipalities in Thane district have committed corruption. But most officials have committed corruption. It is now being cleaned up," the minister told reporters at a programme here.

Thane city Congress spokesperson Rahul Pingle alleged that Patole's appointment and promotion were illegal.

Patole, originally appointed as deputy social development officer in 2004, was facing serious corruption allegations and complaints regarding the protection of unauthorized constructions, he claimed.

"Appointing Shankar Patole, who is unqualified and facing serious allegations of corruption, as deputy commissioner was a betrayal of the trust of the people of Thane," Pingle said.

The officer enjoyed immunity due to "political blessings" despite multiple complaints including a letter from then Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, he alleged. PTI COR KRK