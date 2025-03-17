Minister Aggarwal's resignation fuels speculation of Cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Mar 17 (PTI) The resignation by Uttarakhand minister Prem Chand Aggarwal has further fuelled media speculation about a Cabinet expansion in the hill state soon.

Aggarwal's resignation took the number of vacancies in the state Cabinet to five.

The media has been speculating about a possible Cabinet expansion in Uttarakhand ever since Aggarwal's remarks against the hill people in the state Assembly during the Budget Session stoked public sentiments.

Aggarwal, who held key portfolios such as finance and parliamentary affairs, resigned on Sunday, weeks after his "objectionable" remarks against the hill people triggered a major controversy, with people from the hill areas burning his effigy and demanding his ouster from the Cabinet.

When the BJP came to power in Uttarakhand for a second straight term in 2022, nine ministers were sworn in, including Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

According to constitutional provisions, Uttarakhand can have a maximum of 12 members in the Cabinet.

The size of the Cabinet was reduced to eight after the death of social welfare and transport minister Chandan Ram Das in April 2023.

It was reduced to seven on Sunday after Aggarwal tendered his resignation, fuelling the possibility of a Cabinet expansion due to the increasing workload of the ministers who are in charge of multiple portfolios, sources said.

Most of them are already in charge of half-a-dozen departments or more, they said.

Uttarakhand BJP president Mahendra Bhatt recently said he discussed the matter with the chief minister and they had agreed that the time was appropriate for a Cabinet expansion.

Bhatt's remarks came after Aggarwal made the controversial remarks against the hill people, with Chief Minister Dhami rushing to Delhi close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarkashi to meet the central leaders and discuss the political developments in the state.

Days after Dhami's return from Delhi, Aggarwal handed his resignation to the chief minister who sent it to Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh.

Dhami is likely to visit Delhi again to take the opinion of the party's central leaders before expanding his Cabinet, BJP sources said.

Dhami's meeting with the governor on Monday has further fuelled speculation about a possible Cabinet expansion or reshuffle in Uttarakhand.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal on Monday vacated his official residence in the Yamuna Colony here.

The Vaishya (business) community to which Aggarwal belongs closed shops in the Doiwala area where the former minister lives, and sat on a dharna demanding rejection of his resignation.

Aggarwal met the protesters and appealed to them to open their shops and contribute to the building of a developed Uttarakhand.

Some sources claimed that Agarwal's body language on Sunday while submitting his resignation to Dhami suggested that he was making the move under pressure.

He did not greet the chief minister before handing him the resignation letter, the sources pointed out. PTI ALM ARI