Minister Anbarasan blames AIADMK for ganja flow into TN, targets EPS on law and order

Chennai, Feb 20 (PTI) Claiming that flow of ganja into Tamil Nadu has been prevalent even during the previous AIADMK regime, State Minister T M Anbarasan said the state government is taking stringent measures to curb the sale of contraband across the state.

Addressing a meeting on Thursday night, Anbarasan claimed that thousands of people from northern states arrive in Chennai everyday and some among them bring small quantities of ganja into Tamil Nadu.

He accused the previous AIADMK government of "failing" to take effective measures to check the spread of ganja during its regime, leading to the present situation.

"A minimum of 10,000 people come to the city and each and everyone of them bring at least 1 or 2 kgs of ganja with them. With the help of police we are also taking stringent measures to control the sale of ganja" he said.

Anbarasan further claimed that Tamil Nadu is the only state to have imposed a ban on ganja, adding that no such ban exists in any other states.

Earlier, flaying the Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, Anbarasan said the senior AIADMK leader has spoken for more than three hours during the ongoing assembly session, alleging a breakdown of law and order in the state.

"It is because of these AIADMK people, this State has suffered," he alleged.

His comments come amid continous attacks by Palaniswami on the ruling DMK over law and order, women's safety, alleged rise in drug sales among others. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH