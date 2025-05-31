Minister announces Rs 5 Lakh compensation for rain related deaths in costal Karnataka

Mangaluru (Karnataka)May 31 (PTI): Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in rain-related incidents in the coastal region over the past week.

Addressing a press conference here after visiting rain affected places, the minister said that seven people had lost their lives due to landslides, house collapses, and accidents in rough seas amid continuous heavy rainfall.

The coastal district has witnessed widespread disruption in the past week, with overflowing rivers, inundated homes, fallen trees, and damage to infrastructure. Several families were evacuated from low-lying areas after floodwaters entered their homes.

On the issue of communal tensions in the district, Rao said, "I am here as a representative of the Karnataka government. We do not discriminate between communities. Our only objective is to prevent the escalation of any communal issues in Dakshina Kannada." Rao was visibly disturbed when a Muslim leader pointed out that the communal disharmony was a result of hate speeches and he wanted the minister to arrest those who deliver hate speeches. Rao replied to him sternly to allow him to address the press conference, but the leader did not relent and argued loudly with the minister, this is when the minister asked the security to take that leader out of the hall.

He said the police and district administration has been instructed to strictly monitor the situation and maintain peace. PTI CORR AMP ADB