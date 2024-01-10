Minister asks officials to complete Jal Jeevan Mission tasks in Latur district

Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) The ongoing works under the Jal Jeevan Mission should be completed on priority in Latur district in view of inadequate monsoon rainfall, Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan has said.

The Minister of Rural Development, Panchayat Raj and Tourism gave the instruction to officials while speaking virtually at a review meeting organized by the District Planning Committee on Monday.

Mahajan is also the Guardian Minister of Latur district.

"The central government has launched the Jal Jeevan Mission to supply tap water to every household. However, works under the scheme remain incomplete in many villages of the district. As the issue of water scarcity is likely to arise in the district in the future, pending works must be completed immediately," he said.

He said a sum of Rs 5.52 crore has been sanctioned to the Zilla Parishad for providing washroom facilities in ZP-run schools and for repairing the existing facilities.

The minister ordered structural audit of all ZP schools within ten days. PTI COR RSY