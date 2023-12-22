Minister asks people wear masks in crowded places

Mangaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday urged the people to wear masks in crowded places in the wake of the threat of a fresh wave of Covid-19.

Advertisment

Addressing reporters here after a review meeting, he also said there is no cause for panic, but people should be cautious. No restrictions will be imposed and wearing of masks will not be made compulsory for the time being, he said.

Rao said the first meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 management will be held in Bengaluru on December 25. Talks will be held with the Centre to revise the guidelines if necessary.

The minister wanted healthcare personnel to be on alert to deal with the emerging situation.

Dakshina Kannada district health officer H R Thimmaiah said at the meeting that the government has instructed to conduct 300 tests in a day in Dakshina Kannada. Health department teams have been posted at railway stations and bus stands to create awareness on the new wave among the people. PTI MVG MVG SS