Minister asks scientists to work with industries to bring innovations for benefit of society

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh asked the scientific community to work with industries to bring innovations for the benefit of society.

Advertisment

Addressing an event to mark the 40th foundation day of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology also appealed for making startups in the science and technology field commercially more viable.

Giving the example of the Chandrayaan 3 mission in which the industry and the scientific community worked together, he said, "Scientific community must work towards a strong industry linkage to bring the outcomes of research and development to society." For the Chandrayaan mission, the mechanical hardware was mainly provided by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and the titanium tanks by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). Further, a large number of private firms also contributed to the mission in terms of mechanical and electronic fabrication, according to the ISRO.

The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), under the aegis of the Ministry of Science and Technology, was set up in 1985.

It has a mandate to carry out the activities related to indigenous technology promotion, development, utilization and transfer with a mission to invigorate industrial research in the country and to create an enabling environment for development and utilization of innovations and enhance innovations through its resources and channelize benefits thereof to the people. PTI UZM SMN