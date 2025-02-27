Minister assures action against use of polythene sheets in Idli making in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI) The Food Safety Department of Karnataka has found that 52 hotels using polythene sheets to prepare Idli, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday.

According to him, polythene, especially the thin sheets, are carcinogenic and the government will not allow such practices in the hotel industry.

"Food Safety department had collected Idli samples at 251 places across Karnataka. Earlier clothes were used for cooking Idlis but we got the information that recently the hotels have started using plastic. So our officers went to various spots and conducted an inquiry," Rao told reporters.

Out of 251 hotels 52 were using plastic, the Minister said adding, "The hoteliers should have never done it because plastic is carcinogenic, which means that it can cause cancer. Those carcinogenic elements can enter Idli." Stating that action has been initiated in this regard, Rao said a clear message will be sent across and plastic will be banned in food making process. "If someone is doing it then it should be brought to our notice," the Minister said.