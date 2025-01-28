Minister assures resolution of small artists' wage issues

Mumbai, Jan 28 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Akash Fundkar on Tuesday assured that the government will address the grievances of small artists, including delays in wage payments and other challenges.

Advertisment

The Labour Minister gave the assurance to actor Manoj Joshi and a delegation from Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) During the meeting, Joshi highlighted the financial difficulties faced by small artists due to irregular payments.

"Many small artists are forced to endure financial hardships as their wages are not paid on time. Additionally, they are required to work for more than 12 to 14 hours a day, which is often beyond their capacity," Joshi said.

The delegation also raised issues, such as lack of travel allowances and other benefits for artists as they have to commute long distances to studios.

Advertisment

It also told the minister that commissions and deductions amounting to around 30 per cent are often taken from the modest earnings of these artists, exacerbating their financial struggles.

In response, Fundkar assured the delegation that the government would take a positive approach towards resolving these issues.

"The government will seriously consider all the demands put forth and will work towards finding a solution at the earliest," the minister said. PTI ND NP