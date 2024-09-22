Minister Bansode lays foundation stone of Buddha Vihar in Latur district

Latur, Sep 22 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Sanjay Bansode on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a Buddha Vihar in the Udgir tehsil of Latur district and promised that adequate funds would be made available for it.

He said development works worth Rs 6,000 crore have been approved for the region to create infrastructure and jobs.

Speaking at the event at Avalkondaj, he said the Buddha Vihar should be recognised as a ‘sanskar kendra’, a centre aimed at promoting and nurturing cultural, spiritual, and moral values.

The minister of sports and youth welfare, who also represents the Udgir assembly seat, said a grand Buddha Vihar, similar to the one in Karnataka’s Gulbarga, has already been constructed in Udgir and was recently inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu.

He also talked about programmes like the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ for women, ‘Mukhyamantri Baliraja Veej Savalat Yojana’ to provide free power to farmers, ‘Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana’ for senior citizens and the scheme offering three free cooking gas cylinders annually to eligible beneficiaries. PTI COR NR