Minister Bhupender Yadav discusses sustainable development issues with TN CM, launches book on mangroves

Chennai: Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav discussed sustainable development issues concerning Tamil Nadu with Chief Minister M K Stalin here on Friday.

The minister also released a book: 'Biodiversity and Importance of Mangrove Ecosystem' authored by scientists from the M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF).

"Met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Shri @mkstalin. We discussed issues related to the sustainable development of the state and welfare of our Shram Yogis in Tamil Nadu," Yadav said in a tweet. Met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Shri @mkstalin.



We discussed issues related to the sustainable development of the state and welfare of our Shram Yogis in Tamil Nadu.

State Environment and Climate Change Minister Siva V Meyyanathan and Additional Chief Secretary of Environment, Climate Change and Forests Supriya Sahu were among those who participated in the meeting.

Yadav, who participated in a function held at MSSRF, released the book 'Biodiversity and Importance of Mangrove Ecosystem', which provides a comprehensive overview of the mangrove ecosystem in India and is available for young readers in three languages - English, Tamil and Telugu, a release from the foundation said.

The book can be downloaded from the MSSRF website: www.mssrf.org. It contains simple descriptions to explain mangrove species across India, medicinal uses of mangroves and several wildlife creatures that thrive in the ecosystem.

It showcases biodiversity benefits to the environment and presents a graphic representation of how mangroves help in dealing with climate change, the release said.

Yadav, who visited the MSSRF office and interacted with the scientists, recognised the need to make such resources accessible in Indian languages for ordinary persons.

Chairperson of MSSRF Dr Soumya Swaminathan said MSSRF's work on coastal systems has focused on mangrove conservation through community participation.

"Unless the local community has an economic stake in the local ecology, conservation will not be sustainable. Mangrove ecosystems are complex and provide many opportunities for livelihoods, apart from protecting coastal communities and sequestering carbon," she said.

Senior fellow of Coastal Systems Research at MSSRF R Ramasubramanian said the book was intended to create awareness among school-going children so that they may have a better understanding of the mangrove ecosystem and its importance to humankind.

"The book provides an overview of mangrove distribution in India as well as in other parts of the world; flora and faunal diversity; impacts of pollution; role in reducing disasters like cyclones; economic values; etc," he said.

MSSRF is working along the east coast of India, particularly in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for mangrove restoration, and that is why the book has been published in Tamil and Telugu as well," Ramasubramanian said, adding, "We intend to translate it into more Indian languages."

Earlier, the union minister planted mangrove saplings at an event in Kovalam, Chengalpattu district, near here as part of MISHTI (Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats & Tangible Incomes) scheme to safeguard and rejuvenate mangrove habitats along the coastline.

He instructed officials to use the local names of mangroves to encourage the local community to participate in the plantation drive.

The Central minister later chaired a review meeting to assess the preparation for the G20 ministerial meeting to be held in Chennai on July 28.