Minister Boseraju asks officials to prepare 'Karnataka Quantum Ecosystem Map'

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) State Minister N S Boseraju on Wednesday directed officials to prepare a "Karnataka Quantum Ecosystem Map" on the lines of Switzerland's internationally acclaimed "Swissnex Quantum Map", which showcases global developments in quantum science, research and enterprise.

Chairing a meeting with Angela Honegger, CEO and Consul General of Swissnex India, and senior officers of the Department of Science and Technology at Vikas Soudha here, the minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive database of all institutions, startups, and industries working in the field of quantum technology in Karnataka.

The directive follows Boseraju's recent visit to Switzerland, where he participated in the Swissnex Quantum and GESDA conference, and held meetings with leading institutions such as ETH Zurich and CERN to explore collaborations in quantum research and innovation.

Honegger welcomed the initiative, explaining how the Swissnex Quantum Map has become an important global reference, highlighting various organisations that are working on specific areas of quantum technology and enabling international collaboration.

"A similar mapping exercise, she noted, would serve as a strategic bridge between India and Switzerland in fostering joint research and industrial exchange," a statement released by the minister's office said.

Boseraju stated that Bengaluru is emerging as India's "Quantum Startup Capital" housing several quantum-focused startups, industries and research institutions.

With the country's first Q-City project already sanctioned in Karnataka, the science and technology minister said that the proposed ecosystem map would help promote the state's growing expertise and opportunities in this frontier field.

The statement said that a proposal was also discussed to establish a "Karnataka-Swissnex Joint Desk" to serve as a collaborative platform for research exchange, startup facilitation, and policy alignment between Karnataka and Switzerland.

"The Joint Desk will act as a single window to connect universities, industries, and innovation agencies from both regions, enabling joint research projects, startup incubation support, and the sharing of best practices in emerging technologies such as quantum computing, AI, and sustainable innovation," it stated.

This initiative aims to institutionalise long-term cooperation between the two ecosystems, ensuring that policy frameworks and innovation goals are harmonised to drive mutual growth and global competitiveness, the statement added.