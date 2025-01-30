Minister Boseraju slams Centre, calls for fair fund allocation to Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Thursday criticised the union government for its continued neglect of Karnataka and urged fair allocation of funds in the upcoming budget.

Expressing his dissatisfaction, Boseraju accused the BJP-led Centre of treating Karnataka unfairly, despite the state being one of the highest tax contributors.

In a statement, he claimed that Karnataka receives an inadequate share of tax revenues, likening it to "half a paisa of buttermilk in an elephant's stomach." The Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology minister said that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and multiple state departments, including Water Resources, Health and Rural Development have consistently appealed for more funding allocation.

Boseraju also demanded the immediate release of funds for previously sanctioned projects.

Addressing Karnataka's pressing water challenges, the minister called for increased grants for key projects such as Atal Bhujal, PMKSY (Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana), and RRR, which focus on groundwater recharge and sustainable water management.

The minister also underscored the significance of approving the proposed Science City, along with the establishment of Sub-Regional Science Centers and Planetariums in district headquarters.

Furthermore, he reiterated the long-standing demand for an AIIMS in Raichur, a district classified under the Government of India's 371 (J) provision.

Boseraju pointed out that CM Siddaramaiah has already submitted multiple requests, urging the Centre to make an official commitment to the AIIMS project.