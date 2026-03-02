Minister calls upon foreign institutes to collaborate with India's innovation-driven education system

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday called upon foreign higher education institutions (HEIs) to collaborate with India's fast-growing and innovation-driven education system.

The minister stressed that education is the most-enduring bridge between societies in a world marked by uncertainty and rapid change.

Pradhan made the comments in his address at the "Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave 2026", organised by the Ministry of Education, bringing together ambassadors, high commissioners, representatives of diplomatic missions from more than 50 countries and officials of the ministry to deliberate on strengthening international cooperation in higher education.

"India continues to remain a bright spot in the global economic landscape, offering immense opportunities to learn, research, innovate and implement. India's greatest strength lies in its vibrant knowledge ecosystem, demographic dividend and fast-growing economy. Through the NEP-2020 and the Study in India initiative, the country is expanding global pathways for students, researchers and institutions," he said.

"From artificial intelligence, biotechnology and semiconductors to sustainable energy, India is emerging as a trusted innovation partner, advancing a Global South model rooted in collaboration, capacity-building and shared knowledge," he added.

Stressing that education is the most-enduring bridge between societies in a world marked by uncertainty and rapid change, Pradhan said India seeks to build strong knowledge bridges with partner countries.

The minister called upon the representatives to collaborate with India's fast-growing, innovation-driven, multidisciplinary and access-friendly education system.

Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi noted that over the last six years, the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, has provided a clear direction to India's higher-education reforms, particularly in advancing multidisciplinary education, integrating skilling into mainstream learning and strengthening internationalisation.

"Indian institutions are deepening global engagement through joint, dual and twinning programmes, while premier universities are expanding their international footprint. The University Grants Commission has put in place a transparent and time-bound regulatory framework, enabling foreign universities to establish campuses in India, with applications from leading institutions across Australia, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States cleared within a month," he said.

The Study in India Edu-Diplomatic Conclave is aimed as a dedicated platform to strengthen India's diplomatic engagement in education by inviting students from partner nations to pursue higher education and short-term programmes in India, encouraging institutional collaborations and inviting globally-ranked universities to establish campuses in the country. PTI GJS RC