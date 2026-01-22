Minister Chezian boycotts University of Madras convocation attended by TN Guv

Chennai, Jan 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian on Thursday boycotted the 167th convocation of the University of Madras presided over by Governor R N Ravi.

He charged that the Governor lacked the qualification to award degrees and had acted against the elected government.

"Governor R N Ravi is not qualified to give degrees to students. I am boycotting the Madras University convocation where the Governor is participating," Chezhian said in a release issued to the media.

Chezhian also criticised Ravi for walking out of the state Assembly session on its first day this year without delivering an address and levelling allegations against the Tamil Nadu government.

"The Governor has been acting against the people's elected government and against the Constitution," he said, adding that Ravi was undermining the dignity of the Assembly while engaging in actions detrimental to the Tamil language and Tamil people.

The minister further alleged that Ravi was spreading lies and belittling the intelligence of Tamil Nadu students at a time when they were excelling in higher education.

The convocation, scheduled for 10.30 am for the 2024-25 academic year, proceeded amid concerns over the absence of a Vice-Chancellor, with Higher Education Secretary P Shankar signing the certificates. PTI JR KH