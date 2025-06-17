Minister defends response to Kolkata blaze, rejects water shortage, equipment failure charges

Kolkata, Jun 17 (PTI) West Bengal's Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose on Tuesday addressed the assembly about the recent blaze at a market in Kolkata's Khidirpur, rejecting allegations of delay and negligence in responding to the incident by his department.

Firefighters risk their lives much like the armed forces when dealing with emergencies, he said.

The opposition had alleged that fire tenders arrived late at the spot, lacked adequate water, and that one of the fire engines broke down during the operation.

"In response to the emergency call received at 2.05 PM, three fire tenders were immediately dispatched, with more engines sent later," the minister said.

"Mayor Firhad Hakim reached the spot, and I personally arrived there. Senior officials were also present, and even the chief minister visited the site during the day," Bose said.

It is reported that around 400 traders were affected by the fire.

"Some have alleged there was no water or that the pumps had no fuel. I want to make it clear - there was sufficient water, and the pumps had fuel. The issue may have occurred during the initial suction process when silt entered the system. We need to examine why the pump did not function properly at that moment, but the claim of no water or fuel is incorrect," Bose said.

He appealed to the House not to undermine the efforts of fire personnel.

"Just like our soldiers at the border, our firemen work under extreme risk, putting their lives on the line. Do not belittle their courage and sacrifice," he added.