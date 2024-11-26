Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad to visit India from Nov 27-29

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Sophie Primas, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France is scheduled to undertake a three-day visit to India starting on Wednesday, seeking to enhance ease of doing business and investment flows between both nations.

During her visit, she will meet Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, address the 2024 Asia-Pacific Forum of Foreign Trade Advisers of France, visit a research and development centre and inaugurate the new French international school in Chennai, according to the French Embassy here.

"Sophie Primas, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, will be in India on a three-day official trip from 27th to 29th November 2024 to boost Indo-French business and innovation ties," the embassy said in a statement.

Primas will begin her India trip on Wednesday in New Delhi, where she will meet the Indian minister of commerce and industry, it said.

She will seek to "enhance ease of doing business and investment flows" between France and India, the goal being to not only increase French investments in India but also invite more Indian FDI (foreign direct investment) into France, Europe’s leading FDI destination, the statement said.

Thereafter, Primas and Goyal will open the France-India CEOs Forum concluding session co-chaired by Paul Hermelin, Chairman -- CapGemini Board of Directors, and Hari Bhartia, Co-Chairman – Jubilant Life Sciences Limited.

"In the afternoon, Minister Primas will address the 2024 Asia-Pacific Forum of Foreign Trade Advisers of France and give away the Grand Prix VIE Asia-Pacific, awarded to young business professionals (VIEs)," it added.

On November 28, Primas will travel to Chennai in Tamil Nadu, where the French companies bring numerous jobs and skills and contribute to the "dynamic state's economic success story".

She will meet Tamil Nadu's Minister of Industry, Investment Promotions and Commerce T R B Rajaa to discuss ways of further increasing France's flourishing economic and business ties with the state.

"In Chennai, Minister Primas will also visit the R&D Centre of Saint Gobain, leading French manufacturer of glass, and light and sustainable construction materials. Located at the IIT Madras Research Park, the R&D centre has developed an ecosystem remarkable for fostering innovation by linking academic researchers with the industrial sector and partnering with start-ups," the embassy said.

On November 29, Primas will inaugurate the new French international school in the presence of Chennai Mayor Priya Ranjan. Offering a "bilingual track", this international school "brings the excellence of the French education system to Chennai", it said.

Primas will be in Puducherry on November 29, where she will pay a courtesy call on Lt Governor M K Kailashnathan.

She will also lay a wreath at the French War Memorial in tribute to those who laid down their lives for France in World War I. Lastly, she will visit the Lycee francais international de Pondichery to interact with students, teachers, parents and alumni members, the statement said. PTI KND AS AS