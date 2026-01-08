Minister directs officials to finalise count, ownership of water bodies in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Thursday directed officials to finalise the exact number of water bodies in the state and take immediate steps to classify them according to their respective departments.

The minister held a meeting with senior officials from the Minor Irrigation Department, Survey Settlement and Land Records (SSLR), Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRAC), Karnataka Council for Science and Technology (KCST), and the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority (KTCDA).

"There is significant confusion regarding the status and ownership of approximately 41,849 water bodies across the state. It is unclear which department owns specific tanks or water bodies," Boseraju was quoted as saying in a statement issued by his office.

"Ambiguity is hindering their proper maintenance and protection. To resolve this, we must first consolidate accurate data regarding the total number of water bodies. Inter-departmental coordination is essential, and officials must act immediately," he added.

Minister for Minor Irrigation said a scientific survey must be conducted to determine and "freeze" the total count of tanks in the state, describing the step as crucial for conservation and to prevent encroachment.

Once finalised, the water bodies will be clearly segregated and classified based on departmental jurisdiction—such as Minor Irrigation, Rural Development/Panchayat Raj, or others—to ensure accountability for their maintenance, he said.

He also directed officials to submit a report identifying tanks with less than 30 per cent water storage. "This data will be instrumental in formulating future development plans and rejuvenation projects," he said.

Boseraju further instructed KSRAC and KCST to leverage advanced technology and satellite data to ensure accuracy in the survey and classification process.