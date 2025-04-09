Minister discusses Forest dept issues in review meeting

Nagpur, Apr 9 (PTI) Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Wednesday directed officials to submit proposals on providing basic infrastructure and other facilities for the department headed by him.

Naik discussed structural expansion, financial strengthening, and operational efficiency during a review meeting in Nagpur.

Senior officials from the forest department will give presentations on various issues during the two-day meeting, an official release said.

The forest minister directed officials to submit proposals for providing basic infrastructure and other necessary facilities, recruitment and office facilities. PTI CLS NSK