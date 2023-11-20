Minister distributes funds to beneficiaries of Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Clusters

Guwahati, Nov 20 (PTI) Assam Minister Ranoj Pegu on Monday distributed funds amounting to Rs 1.81 crore to 84 Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Clusters under the Prime Minister Janjati Vikas Mission (PMJVM) here. The education and welfare of plain tribes and backward classes (non-BTC) minister said that the PMJVM is a scheme for forest dwellers to collect and process naturally available forest produce for earning their livelihood.

Of the money distributed at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, there was a revolving fund of Rs 1.63 crore and a supporting fund of Rs 18 lakh.

''The beneficiaries of Van Dhan Vikas Kendra Clusters can now utilise the revolving and supporting funds received for procurement of raw materials and other operational expenses for producing quality products which can be marketed across the country”, Pegu said.

The main objective of the scheme is to provide better livelihood and socio-economic upliftment of tribal people, through value addition of Minor Forest Produces (MFPs), he added.

Besides the distribution of the funds, a Memorandum of Understanding was also signed on the occasion between Tezpur University and IIE for transfer of technology knowhow for production of a new product – Pomelo Marmalade - to be prepared by the Van Dhan Kendras.

The minister also launched new range of Millets products and a rejuvenated website of trissam.com with an e-commerce platform. PTI DG DG NN