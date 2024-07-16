Minister during AIADMK regime, M R Vijayabhaskar held in Rs 100 crore land scam

Chennai, Jul 16 (PTI) M R Vijayabhaskar, Transport Minister during the previous AIADMK regime was arrested by CBCID sleuths on Tuesday in Kerala in a case over grabbing land worth about Rs 100 crore, police said.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the arrest over what he described as a 'civil' dispute.

The former chief minister said the action was due to 'political vendetta' and expressed confidence that Vijayabhaskar would emerge victorious in the legal battle.

Police said the former minister, an AIADMK leader, was arrested in Kerala and was brought to Tamil Nadu in connection with the case that involves, among other charges, alleged forging of documents, to grab about 22 acres land, worth approximately Rs 100 crore.

In this regard, a Karur-based businessman and a sub-registrar had approached police against the former minister and at least five others based on which police began their investigation and eventually arrested Vijayabhaskar, after his anticipatory bail petition was rejected by a court. Days ago, CBCID held searches on premises linked to him in Chennai and Karur. PTI VGN KH