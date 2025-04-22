Minister expresses displeasure after Shiv Sena MLA alleges partiality in fund distribution

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Apr 22 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Atul Save has expressed displeasure over a Shiv Sena MLA accusing him of being partial while distributing funds for development works in Nanded.

Save, also the guardian minister for Nanded district, held a meeting with the administration on Monday.

Shiv Sena MLA Baburao Kohlikar had raised an objection regarding the distribution of funds for rural areas of Nanded.

Talking about Kohliar's concerns, Save said, "The government sanctions proposals sent by the district collector, who finalises them and moves them forward for funds. The MLA should check with the collector about the proposals. If anything is wrong, we can put that on hold." The Shiv Sena legislator accused Save of being partial while disbursing funds for projects in the hamlets of Nanded.

To this, the BJP Minister said, "I don't care much for this. We have 237 MLAs. We are working in an alliance. Those who want to be in the alliance can stay, and those who don't want can go." PTI AW ARU