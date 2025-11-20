Minister facilitates repatriation of Indian worker’s mortal remains from Mozambique

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) The mortal remains of an Indian worker, who died in Mozambique last week, were brought to Mumbai on Thursday after Union Minister Piyush Goyal facilitated procedures required for repatriation.

Madhukar Supdhu Ahire, who hailed from Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane district, died in Nampula, Mozambique, on November 13.

Goyal, in a statement, said it is important to support families in such situations.

"It is a responsibility to stand with Indian families in moments of loss, especially when such incidents take place abroad. Officials coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Mission, who were already handling the case, and expedited the final procedures so that the mortal remains could return home without delay," he said.

Ahire worked with ACAI Industrial and held a valid passport and a Mozambican work visa. His family had written to Goyal, seeking assistance in bringing the mortal remains back to India.

The minister asked his office to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian High Commission in Maputo. The mission arranged the clearances and completed consular documentation for airlifting the remains.

A clearance was obtained from the Airport Health Organisation on November 18, and the remains were brought to Mumbai on a Kenya Airlines flight.

According to officials, the repatriation process was concluded with the support of the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Mission in Mozambique and Goyal's intervention, enabling the family to perform the final rites. PTI ND ARU