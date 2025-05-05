Minister flags 'fake' Kerala education department website, seeks probe

Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 (PTI) Kerala Minister V Sivankutty on Monday said that his office has lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding reports of a 'fake website' created in the name of the Department of General Education.

According to a statement from the minister’s office, a news report published in a local newspaper today claimed that a 'fake website' had been set up under the name of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations to offer SSLC and Plus Two courses and conduct examinations.

Based on this report, the minister’s office has written to the DGP, requesting an investigation and appropriate legal action in the matter.

Further details regarding the developments are awaited. PTI LGK SSK KH