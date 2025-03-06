Minister Gore submits breach of privilege notices against Raut, Rohit Pawar for 'defaming' him

Mumbai: Maharashtra Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore on Thursday submitted breach of privilege notices against Sanjay Raut, the executive editor of Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, and two others accusing them of defaming him.

Besides Raut, he has also submitted a breach of privilege notice against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and a digital journalist named Tushar Kharat.

Gore’s notices came a day after the Opposition demanded his resignation over allegations of him harassing a woman and sending objectionable photos to her. The minister has dismissed the charges.

Gore said the court had acquitted him of all charges in 2019 and directed that the material be destroyed.

The BJP minister said his image was maligned by raking up an old issue.

“The court acquitted me in 2019 and there was a deliberate attempt to defame me. It also amounts to contempt of court,” Gore said, stressing that he was ready to face any punishment if guilty.

His senior party colleague Sudhir Mungantiwar urged the chair to admit the breach of privilege notices and decide on them before March 26, the last day of the ongoing budget session.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar said he has accepted the notices and sent them to the privilege committee of the House.