Minister Gulabrao Patil inspects Jal Jeevan Mission works in Thane

Thane, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil on Thursday reviewed Jal Jeevan Mission works in Thane district and asked officials to ensure they are completed in time.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a Central scheme to provide water to all rural households in the country through individual tap connections.

The state water supply and sanitation minister visited Padgha, Washind, Asangaon, Cherpoli and Khardi to assess the progress of ongoing projects.

"There are 1,047 Jal Jeevan Mission water supply works currently underway in Thane district. Of these, 720 projects related to tap water supply have been successfully completed, while 327 works related to domestic tap connections are in progress. However, seven projects in Shahapur taluka have not yet commenced," Patil said.

"Of these seven, four projects await approval from the Forest Department, two are held up by land disputes, and one is stalled due to lack of road access. Furthermore, 51 projects under Jal Jeevan Mission took off but have stopped due to various reasons. Officials must solve these problems and resume work as quickly as possible," the minister added. PTI COR BNM