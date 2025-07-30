Minister hints at BMC slashing Rs 15,000 per-pothole penalty to Rs 2,000

Mumbai, July 30 (PTI) Amid outrage in Ganesh mandals over the steep fine for digging roads for the upcoming festival, Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday hinted the civic body may slash the penalty from Rs 15,000 per pothole to Rs 2,000.

"I will meet the BMC commissioner to bring down the penalty to Rs 2,000," Lodha stated.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, through a July 21 circular, hiked the fine for digging roads to set up pandals to Rs 15,000 per pothole.

Several Ganesh mandals protested the steep increase in the penalty.

The 11-day Ganesh festival will be celebrated between August 27 and September 6.