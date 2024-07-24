Minister holds meeting over Mumbai-Nashik highway woes

Thane, Jul 24 (PTI) Maharashtra PWD minister Dada Bhuse on Wednesday instructed officials to take immediate steps to resolve issues including potholes and congestion on the busy Mumbai-Nashik highway.

An additional 170 policemen would be deployed to prevent traffic snarls, and the movement of heavy vehicles would be limited to a few hours a day, the minister said after the meeting.

If there was no visible improvement in the situation within eight days, senior officials will face action, he said in a statement. PTI COR KRK