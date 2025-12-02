Minister hospitalised after falling ill mid-session in MP assembly

Bhopal, Dec 2 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Minister Aidal Singh Kansana suddenly fell ill during the Question Hour in the state assembly on Tuesday, the second day of the winter session.

Speaker Narandra Singh Tomar adjourned the House for 10 minutes as doctors were called in to examine the state agriculture minister.

Kansana took ill during the Question Hour, when BJP MLA Neena Verma raised the issue of the withdrawal of cases related to a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest in Dhar district in 2019.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had just arrived in the House when the incident occurred.

The ailing minister walked out of the House with Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Vishwas Sarang and left for the hospital in his own car. An ambulance arrived shortly after his departure.

Tomar later visited the private hospital to inquire about Kansana's health.

In a video of the visit released by the Speaker's office, the minister is heard telling Tomar that he was feeling unwell and had developed a severe cough.

Doctors at the hospital said Kansana's health was improving, but didn't elaborate further. PTI MAS ARU