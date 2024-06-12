Minister Imran Hussain ensures comprehensive preparations for Eid-ul-Azha at Shahi Idgah

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Delhi's Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Imran Hussain, inspected the preparations of Shahi Idgah, accompanied by officials from various government departments, to ensure seamless arrangements for the forthcoming Eid-ul-Azha (Bakra Eid), an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the inspection, conducted in the presence of officials from Revenue, Health, MCD, BSES, DJB, Fire Services, DUSIB, PWD, and Delhi Police, is to emphasise meticulous planning and execution.

Minister Hussain prioritised cleanliness, directing the Municipal Corporate of Delhi (MCD) to deploy additional sanitation workers to maintain hygiene in the vicinity of Idgah.

Immediate repairs of potholes, footpaths, and roads surrounding the Idgah were mandated, underscoring the minister's commitment to a safe and comfortable environment for worshippers and residents alike, it said in the official statement.

Addressing essential services, Hussain instructed the Delhi Jal Board to ensure adequate water supply and drainage, with provisions for water tankers to mitigate any shortages.

"Arrangements for water tankers should also be made near the Idgah so that people coming for namaz do not have to face water-related problems," Hussain said.

Additionally, arrangements for toilet blocks and public facilities were prioritized under the supervision of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

Emergency preparedness also received meticulous attention, with directives issued for medical, ambulance, and disaster response teams' deployment, it said.

Highlighting safety concerns, Minister Hussain emphasised the repair and installation of streetlights in and around Idgah, aiming to enhance visibility and security for residents.

Furthermore, attention was drawn to infrastructure improvements, including staircase repairs, RMC flooring, and increased greenery within the premises.

Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on June 16 and 17 across the country.