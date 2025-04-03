Minister inspects MIDC land in Thane after complaints of encroachments

Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) Maharashtra minister Indranil Naik has conducted an inspection in the Trans-Thane Creek (TTC) industrial area following allegations of unauthorised constructions on the MIDC land and asked officials concerned to take action in the matter.

After the inspection on Wednesday, the Minister of State for Industries engaged in discussions with officials from various departments on unauthorised constructions in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) areas at Shil, Khardi, Mahape Road and other locations.

The focus of the review was to determine appropriate legal measures to address the complaints.

The inspection was prompted by concerns raised in the legislative council by MLCs Dhiraj Lingade and Niranjan Davkhare recently, a release from the district information office said.

Stressing the need for a swift and coordinated action in the matter, Naik said, "The MIDC, revenue, forest department, municipal corporation and land records (department) should jointly measure the actual area of unauthorised construction as soon as possible, fix the boundaries and take action against the unauthorised construction." "The unauthorised construction should not be allowed on the MIDC land," he asserted.

A final decision in the matter would be taken after receiving a legal report from the relevant departments, he added. PTI COR GK