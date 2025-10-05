Minister inspects rain-related damage in Latur, assures maximum financial aid

Latur, Oct 5 (PTI) The Maharashtra government has announced maximum financial aid for rain-affected farmers and an assistance package of Rs 244 crore sanctioned for damages up to August is already getting credited to their accounts, state minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale said here on Sunday.

Bhosale, also the guardian minister of Latur, visited Tiruka village in Jalkot taluka during the day and inspected crop damage along the riverbank. He also inspected a bridge washed away by floods between Murambi and Mahalgrawadi in Chakur taluka and assessed the soybean crop damage at Devangra.

"The government is taking swift action to provide relief. Instructions have been given to ensure meticulous documentation of farmland erosion and damage assessments (panchnamas). An assistance package of Rs 244 crore sanctioned for damages up to August is getting credited to farmers' accounts. The survey of September losses is in its final stage," he said.

A special programme for repairing roads and bridges damaged by floods will soon be implemented, while proposals have been sought for a consolidated district plan covering repairs of barrages, reservoirs, and check dams, the minister added.

He was accompanied by collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge, Zilla Parishad CEO Rahul Kumar Meena, elected representatives, among others. PTI COR BNM