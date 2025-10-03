Minister Jagdish Vishwakarma set to become next Gujarat BJP president

Ahmedabad, Oct 3 (PTI) Gujarat Minister and OBC leader Jagdish Vishwakarma is all set to become the new president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's state unit as he was the only candidate to file nomination papers for the post on Friday, a party leader said.

While the official announcement will be made at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar on Saturday, the party has declared Vishwakarma "president-elect" as no one except him has filed a nomination for the post.

"Vishwakarma is Gujarat BJP's president-elect. A formal announcement of the election and ceremony for taking charge will be held at 10 am on Saturday in Gandhinagar in the presence of senior party leaders and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel," state BJP spokesperson and media coordinator Yagnesh Dave said.

Vishwakarma (52) is a three-time MLA from the Nikol seat of Ahmedabad, currently serving as the Minister of State for co-operation, salt industries, MSME, cottage, khadi and rural industries.

He had earlier served as the president of the saffron party's Ahmedabad city unit.

Vishwakarma will succeed Union Jal Shakti Minister and Lok Sabha MP from Navsari, C R Paatil, whose three-year tenure ended in July 2023.

The BJP on Thursday issued a notification for the election of its state president.

Interested candidates were asked to file their nomination papers at the party's state headquarters in Gandhinagar before 2 pm on Friday.

According to the notification, voting would take place on October 4 if more than one candidate remains in the fray, and results will be declared in the afternoon.

However, Vishwakarma was the only candidate to file a nomination. PTI PJT ARU