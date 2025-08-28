Minister Jamir bats for balance of culture and global education at Naga students’ conference

Kohima, Aug 28 (PTI) Stressing that global education and cultural preservation are not opposing forces but complementary, Nagaland’s Minister for Rural Development and SIRD Metsubo Jamir on Thursday called upon the state's youth to stay rooted in their identity while embracing a rapidly changing world.

Addressing the inaugural session of the 31st General Conference of the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) at RSA Ground, Tseminyu, Jamir said preserving cultural identity was not a matter of nostalgia but a vital foundation for "well-being, belonging, and intergenerational continuity." He urged students to revive indigenous languages and practices while also preparing themselves to meet global challenges through education that fosters empathy, intercultural understanding, and resilience.

Nearly 1,500 Naga students from Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur, along with delegates from neighbouring Myanmar, are participating in the four-day conference hosted by the Rengma Students’ Union under the theme 'Resilience in Transition.' Reflecting on the conference theme, Jamir underscored the importance of cultural preservation in an era of rapid global transformation.

"Preserving cultural identity is not merely a nostalgic act. It is a vital foundation for well-being, belonging, and intergenerational continuity," he said, urging students to revive indigenous languages, practices, and traditional knowledge systems while also embracing new opportunities and global education.

Jamir also praised the NSF as a "pillar and beacon of unity" that has inspired generations of Nagas despite political divisions and challenges.

He also appreciated the apex students’ body for pressing the government to introduce the State Service Selection Board to uphold meritocracy in employment, and for extending support to the government’s initiatives in protecting the land from illegal immigrants.

Tseminyu MLA and host of the conference, Jwenga Seb, described NSF as the "conscience-keeper of Naga aspirations" since its inception in 1947.

He urged the gathering to pursue unity, interdependence, and collective growth.

"Unity for us is not uniformity — our Naga identity is plural, but we are one people," he said, encouraging delegates to frame resolutions with practical steps and accountability.

North East Students’ Organisation (NESO) president Samuel B. Jyrwa in his address acknowledged NSF’s 78 years of service and warned of urgent issues facing the region, particularly illegal migration and drug abuse.

"If our mind, physique, and spirit are corrupt, what future can we talk about? The menace of drug abuse must be tackled with urgency," he cautioned.

Delivering the presidential address, NSF president Medovi Rhi reaffirmed the federation’s legacy as the "heartbeat of the Nagas." He reminded delegates of NSF’s struggles in defending youth rights, opposing corruption, and protecting indigenous entitlements, but warned that internal disunity now posed the greatest threat.

"When our own house is burning, how can we afford to quarrel over the walls?" he asked, urging Naga organisations to rise above divisions to build a stronger future.

Central organising committee convenor K. Elu Ndang welcomed delegates to the historic district of Tseminyu, saying the conference offered a platform "to reflect on our shared journey, address the challenges of our times, and chart a collective path forward." PTI NBS NBS MNB