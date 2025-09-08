Minister Kapil Mishra made in charge of development matters in northeast Delhi LS seat

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday made Kapil Mishra, the law minister in her government, in charge of development-related matters of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Making the announcement, she said Mishra will coordinate with public representatives and monitor project progress to ensure prompt resolution of issues.

The chief minister directed officials to prioritise sewage, water supply and sanitation issues and ensure time-bound completion of works.

Gupta reviewed pending and ongoing development works in northeast Delhi during a meeting attended by local MP Manoj Tiwari and MLAs from assembly segments under the Parliamentary constituency.

Mishra, Mohan Singh Bisht, Ajay Mahawar, Jitender Mahajan, Surya Prakash Khatri, BJP councillors and senior officials also attended the meeting.

She accused the previous AAP government of neglecting development works in the Purvanchali-dominated areas of northeast Delhi, claiming that it led to delays and stalled projects.

Gupta announced that on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17, the Yamuna Park and several other multi-crore projects will be inaugurated in the constituency. PTI VIT NSD NSD