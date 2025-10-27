Minister Khandre forms task force to tackle human-wildlife conflicts in Karnataka

Bandipur (Karnataka), Oct 27 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Monday directed the formation of a state-level Human-Wildlife Conflict Management Task Force comprising local representatives, NGOs, and environmental experts to curb human-wildlife conflicts in the state.

Chairing an emergency meeting of senior wildlife department officials here following two tiger attack incidents in Saragur taluk—one resulting in a fatality and another causing serious injuries—Khandre said the task force would create awareness among people in forest-fringe villages on coexisting with wildlife and taking necessary precautionary measures.

According to him, the task force would also visit schools in forest-bordering areas to educate students on being sensitive towards wildlife.

"The task force will act as a bridge between officials and villagers," Khandre said in a statement issued by his office.

He emphasised that standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be followed during any tiger, elephant, or leopard capture operations and instructed officials to impose prohibitory orders under Section 155 before initiating such operations.

Khandre urged forest staff and officers to maintain harmonious relations with villagers, act in a friendly manner, and promptly inform locals through microphones and social media if elephants or tigers enter residential areas.

He also directed the use of modern technology, such as thermal cameras and drones, to monitor wildlife movements near human settlements and farmlands.

"A comprehensive command centre will be established to send instant WhatsApp alerts to residents when wild animals are spotted nearby," he said, adding that necessary instructions had already been issued for urgent implementation.

The minister stressed the need for increased patrolling to prevent harm to humans and wildlife and to protect crops. However, he acknowledged a shortage of staff in the department and instructed officials to expedite recruitment.

Khandre suggested hiring frontline staff on a contract basis where required and asked the chief wildlife warden to submit a report within five days on measures to prevent animals such as elephants and tigers from straying out of forests.

He also directed officials to submit proposals for tentacle fencing, solar-powered wire fencing, elephant trenches, and chain-link fencing along railway barricades wherever necessary.

To curb the entry of single-use plastics into forest areas, Khandre launched a two-tier checking system for vehicles travelling through forest routes.

On roads passing through forest regions such as Bandipur and Nagarahole, passengers will first be encouraged to voluntarily dispose of single-use plastic items in designated garbage bins during the first level of checking.

"At the second level, if staff find any single-use plastic items inside vehicles during inspection, a fine will be imposed," he warned.

Khandre noted that when single-use plastics enter forests, wild animals often consume them, leading to illness and death.

"Our staff collect plastic waste along forest roads every day, which also exposes them to the risk of wild animal attacks. Hence, this two-tier inspection system will be an effective measure to curb the issue," he added. PTI AMP SSK